Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime sale on Amazon India today at 12 pm

Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime to go on sale on Amazon India today at 12pm.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime smartphone, which has so far been out of stock, will go on sale on Amazon India today at 12pm. Xiaomi, which is now the number two smartphone vendor in India according to IDC, claims to have sold three million units of the Redmi 3S phones in India in less than six months.

The phone was launched in August 2016 and is priced at Rs 6,999 for the Redmi 3S, and Rs 8,999 for Redmi 3S Prime. Xiaomi also has an offline exclusive version of the phone called Redmi 3S+.

Redmi 3S features a 5-inch HD display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, coupled with a 13MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera. The Redmi 3S version has 2GB RAM+16GB storage on board, which is expandable via a microSD slot (128GB), though the phone has a hybrid dual-SIM slot. The Redmi 3S Prime comes with 3GB RAM+32GB storage and there’s a fingerprint scanner on the back as well, which is not there in the budget variant.

Like the Redmi Note 3, and Note 4, battery is the highlight of the Redmi 3S series. The phones feature a big 4100mAh battery, which can last one full day even with heavy usage as we saw during our review. Redmi 3S sports a metal unibody design, and looks like a smaller version of the Redmi Note 3. The Redmi 3S is also one of Xiaomi’s ‘Made in India’ smartphones. The phone runs Android Marshmallow (6.0) with MIUI 7 on top.

Xiaomi has promised an upgrade to the Redmi series soon and confirmed it will launch in the country. The popularity of the budget Redmi phones has helped the company claim the number two spot in the Indian market. IDC says Xiaomi has 10.7 per cent of the Indian smartphone market for Q4, 2016 and the company will also expand its retail presence with the launch of exclusive models for offline channels.

Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Note 4 in India as well, which comes with the Snapdragon 625 processor, along with 4GB RAM+64GB storage version as well.

