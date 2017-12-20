Xiaomi Re 1 flash sale at 2 PM today: How to get Redmi 5A, Y1 Lite at this price

Xiaomi Mi No.1 Fan sale also gives users to buy the Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones at Re 1. Xiaomi Mi No.1 Fan sale also gives users to buy the Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones at Re 1.

Xiaomi Mi No. 1 Fan sale in now live on Mi.com, and will continue till December 21. Xiaomi smartphones including Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 will get discounts during the sale. The company is offering deals and discounts on accessories, smart home solutions as well.

Xiaomi Mi No.1 Fan sale also gives users to buy the Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones at Re 1 along with accessories like Mi VR 2 headset, Mi Router 3C, Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2, Mi Band-HRX Edition. Xiaomi Re 1 flash sale will be conducted at 2 PM on December 20 and 21.

Xioami products listed for Re 1 flash sale will be available on first-come, first-serve basis. Winners or people who sucessfully purcahse Xiaomi devices during the sale will be featured on the website and app. Once put in cart, users will have to purcahse the product within two hours to avoid can cancellation.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A (2GB RAM+ 16GB ROM) in Black colour option, Mi VR Play 2, and Mi Router 3C can be bought on December 20, starting 2 PM. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite (2GB RAM+16GB ROM), Mi Band HRX Edition and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater will be available on December 21 from 2 PM.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A and Redmi Y1 Lite are budget offerings by the company. The base 2GB model of Redmi 5A costs Rs 4,999 (for the first five milion units). The actual price of the base model is Rs 5,999. It gets a 5-inch 720p HD display and runs Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

In our review, we said the Redmi 5A is a complete smartphone, boasting faster performance and a superior camera, making this a phone well above the notch.

Redmi 5A is powered by a Quad–core Snapdragon 425 processor. A microSD card slot is given to expand the internal storage (up to 128GB). On the camera front, it offers a 13MP rear facing camera and 5MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims will offer a standby time of 8 days.

Redmi Y1 Lite is Xiaomi’s big display offerings in the budget segment. Priced at Rs 6,999, it gets a big 5.5-inch HD resolution display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. It has a 3080 mAh battery on board. Redmi Y1 Lite comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Redmi Y1 Lite runs Android Nougat with MIUI 8.

