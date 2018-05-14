Xiaomi on top, Transsion joins top five vendor list in India for Q1: IDC report

Xiaomi on top, Transsion joins top five smartphone vendor list in India for Q1, 2018, according to IDC data. (Image source: Bloomberg) Xiaomi on top, Transsion joins top five smartphone vendor list in India for Q1, 2018, according to IDC data. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Xiaomi remained on top in India’s smartphone market for the first quarter for 2018, with newcomer Transsion Holdings joining the ranks of top five for the first time as well, according to data shared by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker said India saw 30 million smartphone units shipped in the first quarter for 2018, and the market had an 11 per cent yearly growth, though it was flat compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of individual rankings, Xiaomi was on top with Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5 boosting the popularity of the brand. The company’s online shipment share increased from 32 per cent in 2017 to 53 per cent in the quarter. “Xiaomi is in a unique position with a diversified channel approach and strong demand in each of the channels. Huawei’s Honor 9 Lite also made into the top 5 online models in its debut quarter 2018Q1,” said Jaipal Singh, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India in a press statement.

Other players which did well in the online channel were Honor, iVOOMi and Tenor (10.or). In the offline market, it was China-based Transsion Group, which saw growth thanks to its itel and Tecno brands.

The IDC report also said that the ultra-high-end segment (includes smartphones priced $600+) saw a strong yearly growth of 68%. This was boosted by Samsung Galaxy S9 shipments, according to IDC, and the phones now has a 77 per cent share in this segment. On the other hand, OnePlus 5 and 5T helped the brand garner more than 50% share in the high-end segment ($400-$600), according to IDC.

Where individual vendors are concerned, Xiaomi doubled its volume year-on-year and has over 30.2 per cent market share in the quarter, ahead of rival Samsung which has 25.1 per cent market share. According to the research firm, Samsung saw flat annual growth. OPPO comes in at number three in IDC rankings with 7.4 per cent market share, while vivo dropped to number five with 6.7 per cent market shared. According to IDC, the bulk of Oppo’s shipments came from its mid-range A series. Meanwhile, vivo saw shipments decline by 29.4 percent on an yearly basis, though Y series generated close to 70 percent demand.

Finally, Transsion is the newcomer on the list with more than threefold annual growth in shipments, according to IDC. The Group includes itel, Tecno, Infinix and Spice smartphone brands under its fold and has a focus in the offline market. The research firm noted that smartphones under the brand are doing well in smaller cities and towns.

