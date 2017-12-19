Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale from Dec 20: Top deals on Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, and more

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale which will be held from December 20 to December 21 on Mi.com. Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale which will be held from December 20 to December 21 on Mi.com.

Ahead of Christmas, Xiaomi has announced its No.1 Mi Fan Sale which will be held from December 20 to December 21 on Mi.com. During the sale, Xiaomi will offer deals and discounts on smartphones, accessories as well its smart home solution products. Reward Mi users will get an early access to the sale at 12 PM on December 19.

Xiaomi’s Re 1 flash sale will be conducted at 2 PM on on the two sale days. Xiaomi products which can be bought during Re 1 flash sale include Redmi 5A, Mi VR Play 2 headset, Mi Router 3C, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2, and Mi Band-HRX Edition.

People can get discount coupons for accessories at 10 AM on December 20 and 21. Additionally, MobiKwik mobile wallet users will get SuperCash up to Rs 4,000. Other deals include three months subscription of Hungama play and 12 months of Hungama music.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Red colour variant will be up for grabs at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999. The Redmi 5A and Redmi Y1 smartphones can be bought starting at Rs 4,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite will be available at Rs 6,999, down from its original price of Rs 7,999. Users can purchase the phone in Gold and Dark Grey colour variants.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets a discount of Rs 3,000, and will be up for grabs at Rs 32,999 during the sale. Mi Max 2 is listed for Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 will be available at up to Rs 1,000 off. While Redmi Note 4 can be bought starting Rs 9,999 in black, gold, dark grey, and Lake Blue colour variants; the Redmi 4 will be available starting at Rs 8,499 in gold or black colour options.

Xiaomi smartphone cases and covers will be available at up to Rs 100 off as a limited period offer, during the sale. Coming to accessories, the 2000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is listed for Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 1,999. Mi Power Bank 2i with 1000mAh capacity can be bought at Rs 799, down from Rs 1,199.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Band – HRX Edition, which will be available at Rs 1,299 instead of Rs 1,799. Further, Mi In-Ear Basic Matte headphones, Mi Capsule earphones get Rs 100 off each. The devices will be available at Rs 499 and Rs 899 respectively. Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Pro HD headphones can be bought at Rs 1,799, down from Rs 1,999.

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 can be bought at Rs 1,799, instead of 2,699 during the sale. Mi Bluetooth mini speaker gets Rs 400 off, and it will be available at Rs 899. Xiaomi Mi Router 3C and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 each get Rs 200 off, and the devices will be available at Rs 999, Rs 699 respectively. Mi Air Purifier can be purcahsed at Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 12,999 during the sale.

Mi car charger, Mi Bluetooth Basic headset, and Mi VR Play 2 devices are listed for sale as well. People can also buy Mi Band strap- HRX Edition, Mi Business backpack, and Mi Crewneck t-shirt on the site.

