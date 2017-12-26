Xiaomi No.1 Fan Sale at Mi Homes till Jan 1: Discounts on Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, and more mobiles

iaomi No.1 Mi Fan sale will be held across company’s offline stores or Mi Homes across India. iaomi No.1 Mi Fan sale will be held across company’s offline stores or Mi Homes across India.

Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan sale will be held across company’s offline stores or Mi Homes across India. Xiaomi has 15 Mi Homes in six Indian cities and the sale will take place from December 23 to January 1. During the sale, Xiaomi smartphones will be available at up to Rs 3,000 off. Additionally, people can get up to Rs 500 off on Xiaomi accessories like Mi Band HRX, Router 3C, power banks, earphones, phone case, etc.

Xiaomi is also conducting No.1 Mi Fan Wishlist contest, giving users a chance to win its products. Under this offer, users can select a product from list given by the company and submit it as coupon. Xiaomi will then announce five lucky winners from each Mi Home on January 5, who will be getting what they wished for. Winners will need to redeem their wish list gifts before January 20.

Xiaomi mobile discounts

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets the highest discount (Rs 3,000 off) and it will be available at Rs 32,999. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has an edge-to-edge display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and ceramic body. It gets a 5.99-inch LCD IPS Full HD+ screen and runs Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 8 on top. The phone is backed by a 3,400 mAh battery. The front camera is at the bottom and there’s no headphone jack on this device.

Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone will sell at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 14,999. Mi A1 has dual rear cameras (12MP+12MP) on the back. The highlight of Mi A1 is that it is a pure Android phone, and runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat with regular security updates promised.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM will be available at Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 4 has been one of the bestselling devices for the company in India. In terms of specifications, it gets a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front shooter.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage gets Rs 500 off, and it will be up for grabs at Rs 8,499. Redmi 4 (4GB RAM+64GB ROM) will be available at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 10,999. The highlight of the device is its 4,100mAh battery, which is claimed to last two days.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.44-inch screen and 5,300mAh battery gets Rs 1,000 off. The 32GB ROM variant of Mi Max 2 will be available at Rs 12,999, while the 64GB storage version can be bought at Rs 14,999 respectively.

Xiaomi accessories discounts

Xiaomi Router 3C gets Rs 200 off, and it will be available at Rs 999. Mi air purifier filter gets the maximum Rs 500 off, and it can be purchased at Rs 1,999.

Xiaomi Mi in-ear headphones basic will be available at Rs 499, down from Rs 599. It can be bought in silver or black colour options. Mi Capsule earphone will be up for grabs at Rs 899 (Rs 100 off) in black or white colour variants. Mi Headphones Comfort will be available at Rs 2,699, down from Rs 2,999.

Xiaomi Mi In-ear Pro HD, Mi WiFi Repeater 2, Redmi Note 4 soft case, Redmi Note 4 screen protector, Bluetooth speaker Mini, and Mi crewneck t-shirt will also get discounts during the Mi No.1 Fan Sale.

