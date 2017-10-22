Xiaomi mystery smartphone with 18:9 display leaked on TENAA, could be Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is likely to be launched in the coming weeks. (Image of Redmi Note 4 for representation) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is likely to be launched in the coming weeks. (Image of Redmi Note 4 for representation)

Excitement continues to build over Xiaomi’s highly-anticipated Redmi Note 5, which is likely to be launched in the coming weeks. Now, the phone has been passed through the TENAA – China’s version of the FCC in the US.

A Xiaomi smartphone with thin bezels has cleared the Chinese telecommunications authority TENAA ahead of the launch. Although the site doesn’t mention the name of the phone, it’s being speculated that the device will be the successor to the Redmi Note 4. Along with the TENAA application came some images of the device. In a group of images, we get the see the phone in a shade of white and gold.

It certainly looks different from the Redmi Note 4 from the front, at least. The smartphone in question features smaller bezels and a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The back of the phone rather looks similar to the Redmi Note 4, made out of metal. There is a single rear camera along with LED Flash. Also, a fingerprint scanner on the rear is clearly visible.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 might be the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 636 processor. It packs an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 509 GPU. The mobile chipset is designed for the 18:9 aspect ratio displays which are increasingly becoming common these days. According to reports, the smartphone will be equipped with a dual-camera setup and a 5MP selfie shooter in the front. Apparently, the phone will come in three variants: one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, another one with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and lastly a high-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone could be packed by a 4000mAh battery inside.

We assume that the Redmi Note 5 will land soon since it has been passed through the TENAA. Even though the device is not aimed at the high-end market, Xiaomi will heavily promote the Note 5 in the market, especially in India. We expect to see the launch of the Redmi Note 5 to happen during the end of the year, or early 2018.

