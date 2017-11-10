Xiaomi MIUI 9 rolled out for Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4: Here’s how to download, install

Xiaomi has already said that MIUI 9 Global Stable update will be rolled out in three batches. Xiaomi has already said that MIUI 9 Global Stable update will be rolled out in three batches.

Xiaomi has started to roll out MIUI 9 Global State ROM for select devices including Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2. The update can either be downloaded manually or via an OTA update. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and Redmi Note 4 users might have to wait for the official OTA update notification to reach their device.

Whether stable ROM user has received the MIUI 9 OTA update on their device or not, can be checked in the Updater app. In case, it has not arrived, download the Recovery ROM. It is important to take a back-up of content on your device before starting with the flashing process. Further, the battery should at least be up to 60 per cent.

Those using Developer ROM version on their Xiaomi smartphone will need to download the Recovery package with .zip extension before installing MIUI 9. People with stable ROM version on their phone can download Fastboot package with .tgz extension. Notably, corresponding ROMs can be downloaded from Xiaomi’s website.

Here’s how to upgrade to MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM

• Open Updater app and choose update package. Users need to select the ROM package that they downloaded

• Let the phone reboot, and it should be updated to MIUI 9

• In case the device is bootloader locked, users are need to unlock it before fastboot flashing

Xiaomi Mix 2, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4, Mi 5, and Mi Max will start receiving MIUI 9 Global Stable update from mid November. The third batch with other Xiaomi devices will be updated from mid December.

