Xiaomi MIUI 9 global stable ROM rolling out for all smartphones: Here’s how to download and install

Xiaomi MIUI 9 global stable ROM has been rolled out for all of the company’s smartphones, including the ones that were launched four years ago. Xiaomi smartphones that will get the stable version of MIUI 9 include Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4A, Redmi Y1 Lite series, Mi Mix 2, Mi 3, and more. The announcement was made by Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter.

“As promised, #MIUI9 is now available for all devices! @XiaomiIndia is committed to bringing the best and the latest OS to all our Mi Fans. That’s why we’re even updating the phones that were launched almost 4 years ago – Mi 3 and Redmi 1S,” reads Jain’s tweet. The MIUI 9 update will be available via OTA (over-the-air) in a phased manner. The company says it will be rolled out in different batches.

Xiaomi users are recommended to back up their data and apps before upgrading to the MIUI Global Stable ROM version. People can also check the MIUI 9 OTA manually in their Updater app. Those on MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM are advised to install MIUI 9 Stable via fast boot method. This can be done by downloading fast boot ROM.

Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 brings with it a number of features, including some India customisations. The user interface (UI) has been redesigned by the company to make it almost as close to stock Android. MIUI 9 will boost the device’s performance, meaning apps will load much faster than before. Notifications on MIUI 9 support multiple styles, bundled notifications and quick replies.

— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 12, 2018

Xiaomi has also added the Split-screen mode for apps in MIUI 9. Plus, MIUI 9 also comes with animated Icons for apps like Phone, MI community etc. The ‘Smart Photo’ editing feature lets users erase objects from photos. Meanwhile, the App Vault feature will have shortcuts for some apps like Ola, PayTM etc. MIUI 9 will also come with stickers which will let users to add some extra elements to their photos.

Xiaomi MIUI 9 Indian customisations include integration of Panchang calendar into the company’s native calendar app to showcase holidays, festivals, etc. Additionally, the smart IRCTC card will now show in the SMS app when users receive a message from the service. It will be laid out to look like an actual ticket and has option for checking PNR status automatically.

Full list of devices that will get MIUI Global Stable ROM:

Xiaomi Redmi 2/ Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi 3S/Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 1S, Redmi Note 3, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi Max/Prime, Redmi Y1/Y1 Lite, Redmi 4, Mi 5, Mi MIX 2, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4

