Xiaomi MIUI 9 ROM launched: New features, list of compatible devices, etc

Xiaomi has announced it will start rolling out the stable global version of MIUI 9 from November 3. The announcement was made at the launch of the company’s new Redmi Y series, which is targeted at the selfie obsessed crowd. The beta version of MIUI 9 stable ROM is now available, while the Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2 to get stable build from tomorrow.

MIUI 9 brings with it a number of new features. The company says it has improved the user interface (UI) on MIUI 9 when compared to its previous MIUI 8. MIUI 9 will boost the device’s performance, meaning apps will load much faster than before. Xiaomi also claims its MIUI9 is just as fast as stock Android when it comes to performance.

Speaking of the notifications shade, it gets a major reboot in the latest update. Notifications are closer to stock Android, claims Xiaomi. Notifications on MIUI 9 now support multiple styles, bundled notifications and quick replies. And finally Xiaomi added the Split-screen mode for apps in MIUI 9. Plus, MIUI 9 also comes with animated Icons for apps like Phone, MI community etc.

There’s something called ‘Smart Photo’ editing feature which will let users erase objects from photos. Then there is the App Vault feature, which will have shortcuts for some apps like Ola, PayTM etc. The feature can be accessed by swiping right from homescreen. Meanwhile, the new video app will group together different video titles, etc.

The company has stressed a lot on the India customisations for MIUI 9. For instance, the smart IRCTC card will now show in the SMS app when users receive a message from the service. It will be laid out to look like an actual ticket and has option for checking PNR status automatically. Xiaomi says it has integrated the Panchang calendar into their native calendar app to showcase holidays, festivals, etc.

MIUI 9 will also come with stickers which will let users to add some extra elements to their photos. Xiaomi has so far launched 12 sticker sets, 4 of which are exclusively for India. In addition, MIUI 9 will also fix the KRACK WPA vulnerability and the patch will also be issued for older Xiaomi phones like Mi 2, the company says.

Xiaomi has also revealed the list of devices to get the MIUI 9 update. Here’s the complete list:

2017

Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4X, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1s.

2016

Mi Mix, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3, Redmi 3s, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A

2015

Mi Note, Mi 4i, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 4G Prime, and Redmi Note 2

2014

Mi 4, Redmi Note 4G

2013

Mi 3

2012

Mi 2

