Xiaomi MIUI 9 Global beta ROM released for Mi Max 2, Mi 5, and other devices

Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 which is the next version of their UI is now rolling out for a lot more Mi phones, including the Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, etc. However, users should note this is the ‘Global Beta ROM’ and not the final stable build, so installing it will come with some risks and potential issues. Xiaomi’s blog says the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM 7.8.24 is now available for many of the Mi, Redmi phones. The list includes Mi 6, Redmi Note 4X / Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm version (which sold in India), Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus and Redmi 4X.

Earlier we had noted the Redmi Note 4 in India was eligible for the global MIUI 9 beta ROM, which runs on Android Nougat. However, phones like Mi Max, Mi 5, etc in India were still not eligible for the update, though all of that changes now. So how can users in India download the new build on their respective smartphones?

Users will have to go to the MIUI website and the download section. In this list, locate your device, which is Mi 5 or Mi Max or Mi Max 2 for India users. Since this is a beta build you will not find it in the Update section of your smartphone’s settings, and will have to manually download and install the new OS. Redmi Note 4 users who have not tried out the update can also still install MIUI 9 with Android Nougat on their phones.

Once you have located your phone on the website, find the right ROM. In case of Mi 5, Mi Max 2 and Mi Max make sure you download the Global ROM, and download the Developer build. The stable build of MIUI 8 is still on Android Marshmallow. This one is listed on top, while developer ROM is the bottom. Don’t download the China ROM. The download is around 2 GB in some cases.

If you are moving from stable ROM to MIUI Developer ROM based on Android N, Xiaomi says users should flash via Fastboot update, rather then Recovery method which can cause failure. Users will have to unlock the bootloader for ‘Fastboot option’.

For unlocking the bootloader, Xiaomi users have to first send a request to the company for unlocking. This can be done on en.miui.com/unlock for English site. Users have to submit an application for unlocking and you have to explain the reason for unlocking. Xiaomi says users should not copy paste from blog website or tutorials. The bootloader should be unlocked after a maximum period of ten days and if it is not, a user should submit the request. If the application is rejected, users can apply again.

After the device bootloader has been unlocked from Xiaomi’s end, you can go install the new update. Users have to download and install MIUI ROM flashing tool first on their phone. After that just power off the device and press the Volume down key and the power button at the same time to enter the Fastboot mode. Once done, connect the phone to a Windows PC/ Laptop with a cable. Now download the ROM file and double click on it to decompress it.

Users should open the file folder for the decompressed ROM pack, and copy its path on the computer. Then decompress the MIUI ROM flashing tool and double click on it to install this. Click on Run when warning sign flashes. Once the tool is installed, just open MiFlash.exe and paste into the address bar where you copied the ROM file folder path.

Users have to click on the first button circled out in yellow to Refresh, and MiFlash should automatically recognise the Xiaomi device. Then click on the second button, which is circled in red to flash the ROM file to the device. Once the progress bar turns fully green, the ROM has been successfully installed. After this, the phone should boot to the new version of the phone.

Let us know in the comments if you plan to update to MIUI 9 and whether you managed to do this.

