Xiaomi MIUI 9.2 update now rolling out: Here is the full list of compatible devices

Xiaomi MIUI 9.2 update brings with it features like a new Mi Mover, distance sensor dynamic calibration feature, a simplified user-interface, new app lock, optimisations for Lock screen notifications, and more. Xiaomi MIUI 9.2 update brings with it features like a new Mi Mover, distance sensor dynamic calibration feature, a simplified user-interface, new app lock, optimisations for Lock screen notifications, and more.

Xiaomi MIUI 9.2 global stable ROM has started rolling out for smartphones including, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y1, Mi Mix 2, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, and Mi Note. Users running MIUI version 5, MIUI 6, MIUI 7 or MIUI 8 global stable version should get OTA (over-the-air) update for MIUI 9.2. It is unclear when the latest update will be rolled out for more Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi users can also upgrade to MIUI 9.2 stable version manually by flashing the full ROMs recovery or using Mi PC Suite. Those upgrading to MIUI 9.2 using full ROM, are recommended to back up their data. Do note that people on developer version cannot use the OTA method to upgrade, and can only flash the full ROM.

Xiaomi MIUI 9.2 gives users access to new Mi Mover feature that helps in a better data migration to new phone by automatically restoring device hotspot connection, in case of interruption. The new App lock now supports hiding messages from selected apps. Home screen optimisations include, multiple themes for the clock widget, and more.

Mi Account will now push less notifications when the user is signed-out. With MIUI 9.2, received files in Mi Drop will be sorted by time. Additionally, Xiaomi has fixed issues with loading big GIFs on Mi Drop. There’s a fix in the Gallery for image compression as well.

