Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 is here: The full list of phones which will get the update

MIUI 10 was announced at Xiaomi’s annual product launch event in Shenzhen, China, which took place on May 31. Xiaomi has also announced a brief timeline of MIUI 10 China ROM for their smartphones. According to an official MIUI forum post, Xiaomi will release a closed beta of MIUI 10 China Developer ROM for select smartphones starting June 1. Do note that an India release date for MIUI 10 has not yet been confirmed. Also the China ROM is very different from the global one, since the Play Store is not accessible in Xiaomi’s home market.

Xiaomi MIUI 10: List of smartphones which will get the update

The first batch of smartphones to receive a closed and public beta of MIUI 10 China Developer ROM include Mi 8, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2 and Redmi Note 5. A closed beta is only open for developers. A public beta can be downloaded by all users.

The public beta of MIUI 10 China Developer ROM will be available for these smartphones late June, according to the company. However, the second batch of smartphones will receive only a public beta of MIUI 10 China Developer ROM. There will be no closed beta for these phones.

The list of phones includes Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus,Mi 4, Mi 4c, Mi 4S, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm/Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 MTK, and Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm.

Many of the smartphones listed in the official MIUI forum post are available in India. Some of them are Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi 5, Mi Max 2, Redmi 5A etc. Xiaomi will have a separate announcement for the India release date of MIUI 10 as it has done in the past.

Xiaomi MIUI 10 features

Some of the features of MIUI 10 include a revamped task manager, gesture controls and AI portrait mode for enhanced Bokeh shots. MIUI 10 comes with AI Bokeh mode to enhance the photography experience, when it comes to clicking Portrait shots. Interestingly enough, it will also work with phones that lacks a dedicated depth-sensing sensor or do not have a dual-rear camera on board. Furthermore, AI will be used to determine what apps are being used more by the user, and the OS will open them quickly.

MIUI 10 also features a revamped task manager to leverage the full potential of a taller, full-screen display. MIUI 10 will support 16:9, 18:9 and 19:9 aspect ratios and make use of the taller displays with newer gestures. Using the revamped task manager, users can delete tasks with simple swipes and expand options using a long press.

Xiaomi also announced three new smartphones during the Shenzhen event which are the Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Furthermore, the company also announced Mi Band 3, new 75-inch Mi TV 4 and a VR headset.

