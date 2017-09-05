Xiaomi’s Mi dual-rear camera smartphone launch today, will be Flipkart exclusive

Xiaomi will launch a dual-rear camera smartphone today. Xiaomi will launch a dual-rear camera smartphone today.

Xiaomi will launch a new Mi smartphone in India today, which will sport dual-rear cameras on the back. Xiaomi’s promotions for the launch indicate this will be the first smartphone from the company in the Indian market to have a dual-rear camera and this will mark the start of a new series. Xiaomi’s previous mid-range option in the Mi series with a dual-rear camera was the Mi 5X, which launched in China, and the new phone could be a variation of the device.

However, reports and leaks have also indicated this device could be a completely new one from Xiaomi with Mi branding. The phone will be Flipkart exclusive, according to tweets from the retailer, which were in response to Xiaomi’s announcement for the upcoming launch.

The highlight of the phone will be the dual rear camera on board, and Xiaomi joins a crowded market in this trend. Rival Lenovo and Motorola have launched phones with dual rear camera at mid-range pricing already. Moto G5S Plus sports a 13MP + 13MP rear camera with a monochrome and RGB sensor style. The Lenovo K8 Note has a 13MP + 5MP rear camera setup. The phones allow for a portrait mode, where the background is blurred and the object/person is sharp focus.

Xiaomi’s Mi 5X in China comes with a dual-rear camera setup with 12MP and 12MP rear camera which has a telephoto and a wide-angle lens. Like other dual-rear camera phones this too allows for a ‘Bokeh’ style picture. The phone, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, is priced at 1499 RMB in China, which is around Rs 14,700 when converted.

We’ll have to wait and see what smartphone Xiaomi reveals today, and whether this will be the only big surprise from the company.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd