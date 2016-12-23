Xiaomi Mi S with 4.6-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 821 processor spotted online

Xiaomi could position the device as a direct competitor to the iPhone SE, which offers high-end internals in a small, compact 4-inch package. Xiaomi could position the device as a direct competitor to the iPhone SE, which offers high-end internals in a small, compact 4-inch package.

While Xiaomi is busy preparing to launch the Mi Pad 3, rumour mills rife about the release of the Mi S, a high-end compact smartphone. The renders on Chinese social networking site Weibo (via Android Pure) show the purported smartphone from multiple angles.The pictures appear to be of some ‘promotion material’ portray the smartphone and it reveals a lot about the device.

The smartphone could pack a 4.6-inch Full HD 1080p display and 2.5D curved glass on top. If the rumours are true, the smartphone is likely to come with a Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 2600mAh battery.

Aside from the high-end processor under the hood, the phone could feature a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with a Sony IMX 378 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 4K video and dual-LED flash. At the front, there is a 4-megapixel shooter with a f/2.0 aperture and 1080p recording.

The phone measures 128.3 long, 8mm thick and weighing at 132 grams. It looks like Xiaomi is working on a mini variant of the Mi 5 smartphone. But this is not the first time we are hearing that Xiaomi is working on a shrunken version of its flagship smartphone.

Rumours of the Mi 5 Mini (or Mi S) have been floating for some time. It’s being speculated that Xiaomi will position the device as a direct competitor to the iPhone SE, which offers high-end internals in a small, compact 4-inch package. However, previous rumours have revealed that the smartphone will pack a 4.3-inch 720p HD display and a Snapdragon 820 processor. Considering the fact that a Snapdragon 820 processor is a bit dated, Xiaomi might be looking to launch the Mi S with an upgraded, beefier chipset.

Many manufacturers such as Apple, HTC and Sony have attempted to bring miniature versions of their flagship smartphones. However, Apple has lost the plot with the iPhone SE, a smartphone having a 4.3-inch display. The company chose to stick with the same design as the iPhone 5S and also excluded the 3D touch feature from the device.

While we still can’t verify the above report, it would be interesting to see Xiaomi getting into the high-end compact smartphone market with the Mi S.

