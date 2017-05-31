Xiaomi Mi Note 3 with dual rear cameras leaked in pictures

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will be a successor of Mi Note 2, which was launched by the company in China in October. (Image of Mi Note 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will be a successor of Mi Note 2, which was launched by the company in China in October. (Image of Mi Note 2 for representation)

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 with dual rear cameras has been leaked in images by MobileXpose. The smartphone is seen having a design similar to that of its predecessor Mi Note 2, which features dual curved edged screen. The home button will double up as a fingerprint scanner. The picture reveals a horizontal dual rear camera setup like we saw on company’s Mi 6.

Previous reports have claimed that Mi Note 3 will sport a 5.7-inch QHD (2560×1440) display, and will be the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with pre-installed with MIUI 9. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage. Of course, the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Xiaomi hasn’t revealed anything about the Mi Note 3.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will be a successor of Mi Note 2, which was launched by the company in China in October. The flagship smartphone comes with a flexible OLED display, and 3D curved glass on both sides. Specifications of Mi Note 2 are: a 5.7-inch OLED dual curved edge display, Snapdragon 821 processor, 22.56 MP high resolution camera rear camera, 8MP front shooter, and a 4,070mAh battery.

Xiaomi recently unveiled its Mi 6 smartphone in China. Mi 6 is company’s first smartphone to feature a dual rear camera setup with Portrait mode, and runs the latest Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. Xiaomi has done away with headphone jack in the Mi 6, and relies on USB Type-C port. The fingerprint sensor is embedded into the display. There’s no word on when the phone is coming to India.

