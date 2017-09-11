Xiaomi Mi Note 3 with dual cameras, Snapdragon 660 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 succeeds the original Mi Note 2, which made its debut last year. Xiaomi Mi Note 3 succeeds the original Mi Note 2, which made its debut last year.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 has been officially launched in an event in Beijing. The Mi Note 3 succeeds the original Mi Note 2, which made its debut last year. The high-end, Android smartphone will be available in China on September 12.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is heavily inspired from the Mi 6 in terms of design. Like the Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 has thick bezels at the top and bottom of the phone. The Mi Note 3 has a curved back, and offers a front-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Mi Note 3 uses a dual-camera configuration with a primary 12MP f1.8 unit and a wide-angle 12MP f2.6 telephoto lens. The dual-camera setup also comes with 2X optical zoom feature. There’s also a 16MP front-facing shooter. The front-facing camera is powered by an AI backed Beautify feature, which the company claims will result in more natural selfies. In addition, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 has also got an unlocking method through AI-based facial recognition, meaning you can unlock the phone by taking a selfie.

The 5.5-inch Full HD display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and features a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Mi Note 3 gets its power from a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, and two storage options, notably 64GB and 128GB. A microSD card slot is also available. This time, Xiaomi used a 3050mAh battery with Quick Charging 3.0 and USB Type-C. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 over the top.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 comes in three variants. The regular edition of the Mi Note 3 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. It comes in only black colour options and costs RMB 2499 (or approx Rs 24,475). Other two variants come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The only difference between the two variants in the colour options. Xiaomi Mi Note 3 in blue costs RMB 2,999 (or approx Rs 29,732), whereas the black colour variant is priced at RMB 2,899 (or approx Rs 28,393).

