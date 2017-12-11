Xiaomi Mi Note 3 gets DxOMark score of 90, tied with HTC U11 and Google Pixel

Mi Note 3 from Xiaomi has score 90 on DxOMark’s mobile photography test, placing it at par with Google Pixel and HTC U11. Mi Note 3 from Xiaomi has score 90 on DxOMark’s mobile photography test, placing it at par with Google Pixel and HTC U11.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 has scored 90 out of 100 on DxOMark’s photography test, placing it at par with the HTC U11 and the original Google Pixel. DxOMark’s rankings for smartphones and mobile photography are well-known, and currently the Google Pixel 2 series has the highest ranking with a score of 98, ahead of the Apple iPhone X, which has a score of 97.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is the first phone from the company to get such a high score and come towards the top of the list. Previous devices like Mi 5s Plus and Mi 5 have score 78 and 79 respectively. The score also means Mi Note 3 performed better than phones like Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus where DxOMark’s tests are concerned.

The new Mi Note 3 was launched in China in September and the company introduced a new 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant in November. Mi Note 3 has not yet been introduced in the Indian market. The Xiaomi smartphone comes with dual rear camera with a primary 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and 12MP telephoto sensor with f/2.6 aperture. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and the rear camera also comes with 4-axis optical image stabilization that has been a standard feature on flagship Xiaomi phones in the past.

According to DxOmark, the Mi Note 3 gets “an exceptional Photo score for still photos of 94 points, and a solid video score of 84.” The report notes that Xiaomi has really improved its game in mobile photography and when it comes to the ‘Bokeh’ feature this gave “consistent results” in both outdoors and indoor shots. DxOMark also notes that the ‘Bokeh’ feature has a “strong depth-of-field blur effect, which is quite striking but also fairly realistic…quality of the blur gradient is also very good.”

The camera is quick to autofocus and has good zoom capabilities as well, according to the company. Where the Mi Note 3 continues to struggle is with noise in low-light conditions, and the video recording feature of the phone gets a lower score compared to the still photos. According to DxOMark, when it comes to video recording, the Mi Note 3 has low details in all conditions and the frame drops are visible.

