Xiaomi Mi Note 3 with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 has got a cheaper variant in China. (Image credit: Xiaomi) Xiaomi Mi Note 3 has got a cheaper variant in China. (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched a new variant of the Mi Note 3 in China. The cheaper variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The new Mi Note 3 is priced at 1999 Yuan (or approx Rs 19,5783). Xiaomi Mi Note 3 went on sale in China in September. The mid-end phone was earlier available in two variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

The idea behind launching a cheaper variant is to popularise the device in the company’s native market. This would allow Xiaomi to increase its footprint in the mid-end segment, which is crucial for the company’s growth. Other than that, all specifications of the new Mi Note 3 remain identical to other Mi Note 3 variants.

Speaking of its specifications, Mi Note 3 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and features a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 660 processor can be found inside, while the phone is backed by a 3050mAh battery with Quick Charging 3.0 and USB Type-C support. The device runs Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 over the top.

The phone uses a dual-camera configuration with a primary 12MP f1.8 unit and a wide-angle 12MP f2.6 telephoto lens. The dual-camera setup also comes with 2X optical zoom. The device has a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The front-facing camera is powered by an AI backed Beautify feature, which the company claims will result in more natural selfies. In addition, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 has also got an unlocking method through AI-based facial recognition, meaning you can unlock the phone by taking a selfie.

