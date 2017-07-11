Xiaomi Mi Note 2 with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage launched in China

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 gets a flexible 5.7-inch OLED display curved on both sides, and 3D curved glass on both sides. Xiaomi Mi Note 2 gets a flexible 5.7-inch OLED display curved on both sides, and 3D curved glass on both sides.

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 in a new 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant has been launched in China at 2899 Yuan (Rs 27,500 approx). Mi Note 2 was unveiled in China in October. The smartphone was originally announced in three storage variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB global version. Mi Note 2 comes in three colour options – Bright black, Bright silver black, and Glacier silver. However, the new variant will only be available in Brigh black colour option. Rest of the specifications of the new Mi Note 2 remain the same.

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 gets a flexible 5.7-inch OLED display curved on both sides, and 3D curved glass on both sides. The smartphone has a 77.2 per cent screen to body ratio, NTSC 110 percent, and contrast of 100,000: 1 on the display. The 4GB RAM version on Mi Note 2 costs 2799 Yuan (Rs 27,627 approx), while the 6GB RAM version and global version are priced at 3299 Yuan (Rs 32,562 approx) and 3499 Yuan (Rs 34,536 approx) respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 features a 22.56MP high resolution rear camera with EIS ( Electronic Image Stabilization). It supports 4K resolution for videos. The front camera is 8MP with auto-focus and features like group selfie optimisation. In China, Mi Note 2 supports Virtual SIM card function. The smartphone is powered by 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 processor. It is backed by a 4070 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Meanwhile, a report in Chinese tech site MyDrivers claims that Xiaomi might be looking to add a new sub-brand to compete with the likes of Oppo and Vivo. The sub-brand will likely boost company’s offline presence. The Chinese smartphone company is also expected to hire a high-profile brand ambassador for its sub-brand.

Image of a new smartphone that is said to launch under Xiaomi’s new sub-brand by the end of this month, has been leaked as well. The image reveals a dual rear camera setup and the antenna bands similar to what we saw on iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5.

