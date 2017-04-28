Xiaomi Mi Mix, Mi Note 2, and Redmi 4X launched in Russia

Xiaomi has entered the Russian market with Mi Mix, Mi Note 2 and Redmi 4X smartphones. File photo of Mi Mix. (Image: IndianExpress.com) Xiaomi has entered the Russian market with Mi Mix, Mi Note 2 and Redmi 4X smartphones. File photo of Mi Mix. (Image: IndianExpress.com)

Xiaomi has expanded its global operations for smartphones with entry into the Russian market. Xiaomi held in Russia earlier this week, where it has launched three new smartphones namely: Xiaomi Mi Mix, Mi Note 2 and Redmi 4X. Now technically all of these phones had launched in China before, and Xiaomi is bringing them to the Russia market.

It is interesting the Mi Mix and Mi Note 2 are being launched in the Russia market. Mi Mix had remained a China only phone, and the company hasn’t indicated any plans of bringing this phone to India. The same goes for the Mi Note 2 smartphone.

In terms of pricing, the Mi Mix will cost 39,990 rubles which is around Yuan 4836, or around Rs 45,000 when you convert. Xiaomi Mi Mix was launched in October last year in China, and the company had pitched it as a ‘concept phone’ with no bezels on the front display at all.

As a phone, Xiaomi says the Mi Mix was designed in collaboration with French designer Philippe Starck, and looks like slab of glass, but has been built with high-grade ceramic.

In terms of specifications, Mi Mix has a 6.4-inch display which is edge-to-edge, with a custom 17:9 ratio aspect. The front camera is at the bottom of the phone, and rotates on its own when a user wants to take selfies.

The phone has a 91.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio with a ceramic acoustic system, and an ultrasonic proximity sensor embedded inside the display. It sports a Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, though the gold version has 6GB RAM + 256GB storage. The battery is 4,400mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and it has a 16MP PDAF rear camera. The phone runs MIUI 8.

The Mi Note 2 has a 5.7-inch OLED display, which is curved on both sides. This phone also runs the

Snapdragon 821 processor at 2.35GHz clock speed, and comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM variant. The camera on the Mi Note 2 is 22.56 MP with EIS ( Electronic Image Stabilization). The front camera is 8MP with auto-focus.

Redmi 4X is a budget phone that launched in China in February this year. It has a 5-inch HD (720p) display with 2.5D curved glass, Snapdragon 435 processor, 2GB/3GB RAM plus 16GB/32GB storage options. The phone has a 4100mAh battery, and a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera.

Xiaomi’s Russia announcement comes at a time when the company remains the number two smartphone brand in India, just below Samsung.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 3:51 pm

