Xiaomi Mi Mix EVO with Snapdragon 835 processor spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi might be working on a new version of its bezelless Mi Mix smartphone called Mi Mix EVO. The smartphone was spotted on benchmark website Geekbench, running the latest Snapdragon 835 processor.

According to the listing, Xiaomi Mi Mix EVO is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.9GHz and comes with 4GB RAM. It runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The smartphone scored 1,918 and 5,689 in single-core score and multi-core score performance respectively. No other details of the Mi Mix EVO is known as of now.

Xiaomi Mi Mix has a 6.4-inch edgeless display with full ceramic body. The device has 91.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.0 storage. There’s a 6GB + 256GB version as well. The battery is 4,400 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Xiaomi has put the front camera at the bottom of the phone, which will rotate on its own when a user wants to take selfies. There’s a 16MP PDAF rear camera. The front shooter on the Mi Mix features an 8MP sensor. This phones runs the MIUI 8. It is only available in China in black and white colour variants.

To recall, rumours of a Mi Mix Nano did rounds online a while back. However, Xiaomi Hugo Barra took to Twitter to deny the company is working on a Nano version of Mi Mix. The Mi Mix Nano was said to come with a 5.5-inch edge-less display. We’re not sure if Mi Mix EVO is indeed on Xiaomi’s smartphones list as of now.

We tried our hands at Mi Mix at the annual Consumer Electronics Show 2017 (CES) and found the smartphone to be a design marvel. Xiaomi has made it clear the future belongs to bezel-less smartphones. And looks like the Mi Mix is just the beginning.

