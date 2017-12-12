Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 back panel leaked, looks similar to the iPhone X

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is said to come with a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the back, similar to the Apple iPhone X. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is said to come with a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the back, similar to the Apple iPhone X. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for representation)

Xiaomi has recently launched the Mi Mix 2 smartphone, but the Chinese company is already working on the successor. A back panel that’s said to be of the Mi Mix 3 has been leaked in China. The leaked image has been shared by SlashLeaks on Twitter, though there is no way to confirm its authenticity.

As evident from the image, the Mi Mix 3 appears to have a dual-camera setup that will protrude on the back. In fact, the dual-camera setup reminds of the camera setup on the iPhone X. In comparison, the Mi Mix 2 has a single camera setup in the middle. The layout also reveals the fingerprint scanner to be present in the center of the back side. If the leak turns out to be true, the Mi Mix 3 could be the first smartphone under the company’s Mi Mix series to feature a dual-camera setup.

It’s hard to believe that Xiaomi will launch the successor to the Mi Mix 2 in the first half of next year. After all, that slot has been reserved for the Mi 7, which according to the company will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 processor. The device might go official sometime in the month of March next year, though the company is yet to confirm the exact launch date.

In any case, Xiaomi will probably launch the Mi Mix 3 in either September or October of next year. The company launched the Mi Mix 2 in September this year, along side the Mi Note 3. Nevertheless, the Mi Mix 3 should feature a bezel-less design, like its predecessor. And on the specifications front, it might come with a Snapdragon 845 processor, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 3600mAh battery.

