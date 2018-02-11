Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S with Snapdragon 845 processor, dual-cameras leaked ahead of launch

The official specifications of the Xiaomi M Mix 2S have been leaked, mere days ahead of public launch. (Image credit: Weibo) The official specifications of the Xiaomi M Mix 2S have been leaked, mere days ahead of public launch. (Image credit: Weibo)

A leaked image published on Chinese social media platform Weibo purportedly reveals key specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. An alleged poster offers a close look at the bezel-less smartphone, which according to many will be the upgrade model of the Mi Mix 2.

The image of the Mi Mix 2S shows the design similar to the Mi Mix 2. There are a few notable differences to be found, however. The device is claimed to have a 5.99-inch bezel-less display like the one found on the Mi Mix 2. The Mi Mix 2S, however, seems to have negligible bezels, and a front-facing snapper that is positioned in the upper right corner of the phone’s display. It is described as a Full-Screen design 3.0.

The handset will also feature a dual-camera setup on the back. This will be a welcome change for many Xiaomi fans who complained about the average camera on the Mi Mix 2. On top of that, the fingerprint scanner appears be missing from the Mi Mix 2S. There’s a chance that the Mi Mix 2S could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, like the recently released Vivo X20 Plus UD.

When it comes to the specifications, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will feature the top-of-the-line hardware. The smartphone is likely to include a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a dual 12MP camera setup on the back. Xiaomi has already announced that its next-generation flagship will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 mobile processor.

It’s unclear if the device is shown in the leaked poster is of the real Mi Mix 2S or a mockup designed on the basis of leaks and rumours. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is expected to launch at Mobile World Congres in Barcelona in late February

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd