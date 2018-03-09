Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S with a notch spotted in new leaked video ahead of launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is due to launch on March 27 in China and a new leaked video has given another look at the upcoming smartphone. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is due to launch on March 27 in China and a new leaked video has given another look at the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is due to launch on March 27 and now a new leaked video has given another look at the phone. The smartphone is supposed to be a new upgraded variant of the Mi Mix 2 from last year, which Xiaomi had also introduced in India. The Mi Mix 2S leaked video has been shared by SlashLeaks on their YouTube channel.

In the video, the edge-to-edge display can be seen clearly along with a notch on the side. Earlier leaks have indicated the Mi Mix 2S might just come with a notch, but this does not appear to be as big as the one on the iPhone X. According to Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung, the Mi Mix 2S will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The company also confirmed it will add wireless charging support to the phone, which means the phone could have a glass back as well, instead of a ceramic body.

The company had also shared a teaser video for the Mi Mix 2S which confirmed the launch date as March 27 along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Earlier leaks had claimed that Mi Mix 2S will be showcased at MWC in Barcelona, but Xiaomi did not host any press events as such. The Mi Mix 2S will launch in China first.

According to leaks, Xiaomi will include the same edge-to-edge 6-inch bezel-less display as seen on the Mi Mix 2, but there will be a front camera on top, rather than at the bottom as seen in the previous version. Reports also indicate Xiaomi will finally go for a dual rear camera on the Mi Mix 2S, and it could opt for 12MP+12MP option with 2X zoom feature as well. So far with the Mi Mix and the Mi Mix 2 the company continued with a single camera sensor at the back.

Another big change with the Mi Mix 2S could be the in-display fingerprint scanner. This feature has been showcased by Vivo on its X20 Plus UD smartphone. Still we will have to wait and see if Xiaomi does indeed introduce such a feature, because this is a relatively newer technology and so far only Vivo has confirmed it is using this in its phones. The Mi Mix 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999, though it is now retailing at Rs 32,999.

