Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s vs Mi Mix 2: Specifications and features comparison

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s features the same 5.99-inch FHD+ Full Screen display that we saw on the Mi Mix 2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s features the same 5.99-inch FHD+ Full Screen display that we saw on the Mi Mix 2.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s, the company’s new bezel-less flagship smartphone with Full Screen, dual cameras and Snapdragon 845 has been launched in China. The successor to Mi Mix 2 retains several features like the design, display, while improving on the processor and camera front. Mi Mix 2s also comes with support for wireless charging and Face Unlock feature. This is the company’s first smartphone to adopt Google’s ARCore technology. There is no word on whether the phone will make it to the Indian market, though it seems likely given Mi Mix 2 was announced here. So what has changed in the new Mi Mix 2s compared to the Mi Mix 2? We find out:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s vs Mi Mix 2: Price and availability

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s starts at yuan 3299, which is around Rs 34,000 on conversion, for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost yuan 3599 (Rs 37,800 approx), while the 8GB RAM and 256 storage version is priced at yuan 3999 (Rs 41,400 approx). The smartphone will be available starting April 3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was launched in India in October last year. It can currently be bought at Rs 32,999 on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s vs Mi Mix 2: Design and Display

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s features the same 5.99-inch FHD+ Full Screen display that we saw on the Mi Mix 2. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The new smartphone has non-existent bezels on the sides along with extremely thin bezels on top and bottom. The front camera remains at the bottom of the phone and there is no notch on top of the display. It continues with a similar ceramic and metal frame design like the previous phone. Mi Mix 2s has a four-sided curved ceramic body with a 7-series aluminium frame on the side.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s vs Mi Mix 2: Camera

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s now has vertically stacked dual rear cameras, compared to a single 12MP sensor on the Mi Mix 2. The focus is on Augmented Reality features like scene recognition. Mi Mix 2s gets 12MP+12MP sensors on the rear, a combination of telephoto and wide-angle lens. Xiaomi is using the latest Sony IMX363 sensor, which has 1.4 um pixel size. The user also get (Artificial Intelligence) AI-powered Portrait shots and Portrait selfies with the Mi Mix 2s. The camera on Mi Mix 2s can also translate signs, menus, etc in languages like Chinese to English and vice-versa, and more. The AI scene detection feature is said to detect 206 scenes across 25 categories.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s now has vertically stacked dual rear cameras, compared to a single 12MP sensor on the Mi Mix 2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s now has vertically stacked dual rear cameras, compared to a single 12MP sensor on the Mi Mix 2.

On the camera front, Mi Mix 2 sports a 12MP one with Sony IMX386 sensor and 4-axis optical image stabilization. Other features include 1.25μm pixel, ƒ/2.0 aperture, PDAF autofocus and two-tone flash. The front camera is at the bottom of the device and this is a 5MP camera.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Premium price for a premium design

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s vs Mi Mix 2: Processor, Battery and Memory

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at up to 2.8Ghz, an upgrade over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor from last year. It ships with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage variants. Thanks to Dynamic AI computation assignment, the company claims that AI performance has been increased by 3x. Xiaomi has included Face Unlock feature on Mi Mix 2s, in addition to a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s has the same 3,400mAh battery as seen on its predecessor, though the phone now supports wireless charging. Xiaomi is selling its Mi Wireless Charger separately it supports various devices. The Mi Wireless Charger is priced at yuan 99 (Rs 1,000 approx).

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which can be clocked at up to 2.45GHz with Adreno 540 GPU for graphics performance. The phone features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Mi Mix 2 packs a 3,400mAh battery and uses a USB Type-C slot for charging.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd