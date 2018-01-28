Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S with bezel-less display to launch ahead of MWC 2018: Report

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is said to be an upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2, which was launched in India way back in October. (Image of Mi Mix 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is said to be an upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2, which was launched in India way back in October. (Image of Mi Mix 2 for representation)

Xiaomi is expected to announce an upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2, said to be called the Mi Mix 2S. An alleged leak, first appeared on Chinese social media site Weibo, reveals that the company wants to bring the handset to the market sooner than expected. In fact, it’s being speculated that the Mi Mix 2S might be announced ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress in late February.

Xiaomi did a fairly good job with the Mi Mix 2 last year– and moving forward, the company isn’t radically changing the design language of the Mi Mix 2S. That’s according to a leaked render published by Slashleaks. The image shows a phone identical to the Mi Mix 2, barring a few notable design changes. For instance, the front camera on the Mi Mix 2S is located on the top right side of the phone creating a notch on the right corner. The bottom bezel looks more narrower since the front camera is now placed on the top. The rear of the phone houses a single camera lens, a fingerprint sensor, and a ceramic body.

We don’t know much about the Mi Mix 2S, but it is expected to feature top-notch internals. The existing Mi Mix 2 was launched in October in India and costs Rs 32,999 in the market. If there’s something to criticise about this phone, it has to be its cameras. Unfortunately, the latest leak once again claims that the Mi Mix 2s will feature a single camera on the rear and not a dual camera setup.

As the days go on, we’ll hopefully learn more about the Mi Mix 2s. Other than the Mi Mix 2S, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 7, the successor to the Mi 6, at the MWC 2018 in late February. The smartphone is said to be the company’s most expensive till date, with the base model rumoured to cost upwards of 3,000 Yuan (or approx Rs 30,202). The Mi 7 is expected to feature a 6-inch OLED bezel-less display and a Snapdragon 845 processor.

