Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, launch before MWC 2018: Report

Xiaomi might have officially said that it will not be hosting a press event at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) in Barcelona, but rumours around a new flagship device from the company continue in Chinese media. While the Mi 7 is no longer expected at MWC 2018, rumours claim Mi Mix 2S could be showcased at the event as it might launch in China before MWC officially opens in Barcelona. Xiaomi has confirmed it will have a booth presence at the show where it will have its smartphones and home ecosystem devices on display.

Coming to the Mi Mix 2S, rumours claim this will be an upgrade to the Mi Mix 2. Now a report from Chinese blog IT168 claims Mi Mix 2S will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and might just be the first smartphone to launch with the new processor. This does seem unlikely since with Qualcomm’s top-end processors we have seen that Samsung got the first dibs last year and reports indicate this trend will continue.

According to the reports from China, Mi Mix 2S will also come with an iPhone X style notch, vertical rear camera and it will use a new Sony IMX363 sensor, which has not been released. The Mi Mix 2S could also come with dual pixel features and better low-light images, adds the report.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, both phones will launch on February 25 and these will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor for the US markets, while the international variant will be powered by the Exynos 9810 processor from Samsung itself.

We will have to wait and see what Xiaomi launches in China in the month of February. So far there have been leaks around the Redmi Note 5, Mi 6X, and Mi Mix 2S launching in February from the company. If the company does launch all these phones in China, it might showcase them at MWC 2018. However, what is confirmed is that Xiaomi will not be hosting a special press event for MWC 2018, so a global launch for the Mi Mix 2S is unlikely.

