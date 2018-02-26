Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s to feature Snapdragon 845 SoC, launch set for March 27

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will be announced on March 27. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will be announced on March 27. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for representation)

After months of rumours and speculation, Xiaomi has announced that its upcoming Mi Mix 2s will launch next month. Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s global spokesperson, took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the next-generation flagship smartphone. The Mi Mix 2s will succeed the Mi Mix 2, which was announced in September in China.

The announcement was short on details, but Sung did mention that the Mi Mix 2s will be powered by the Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm’s flagship mobile processor. Along with the launch date, the tweet included an image with the number ‘273741’, which many believe is the AnTuTu score of the said device.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s has been in the news for its unique design and an edge-to-edge bezel-less display. The Mi Mix 2s is likely to be heavily inspired by the original Mi Mix 2, barring a few cosmetic changes here and there. For instance, the Mi Mix 2s will inherit the razor-thin bezels, while a front-facing camera is said to be positioned in the upper right corner of the phone’s display. It is described as the FullVision 3.0 display. Besides that, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will be feature a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising of two 12MP snappers with 2x zoom.

The Mi Mix 2S may turn out to be the second smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner, although details are thin at this point. The in-display fingerprint scanner was first introduced on the Vivo X20 Plus UD, a feature that was rumoured for the Galaxy S9 and iPhone X in the past.

Mi MIX 2S will use the next generation flagship processor Snapdragon 845. Launching on March 27th! ❤pic.twitter.com/XoOdmmcDO2 — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) February 25, 2018

Xiaomi was earlier expected to debut the Mi Mix 2s at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but that didn’t happen. Instead, the company is holding a separate event to make the global debut of the Mi Mix 2s. Interestingly, Huawei has also announced its plans to hold an event in Paris on March 27. The launch event will see the arrival of the P20 and P20 Plus smartphones. The latter phone is rumoured to sport a triple-lens rear camera.

