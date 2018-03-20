Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s teasers reveal no front camera on top, no iPhone X-style notch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S posters revealed with new brand ambassador Kris Wu. There is no notch on top. (Image source: Weibo) Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S posters revealed with new brand ambassador Kris Wu. There is no notch on top. (Image source: Weibo)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is due to launch on March 27 in Beijing, China and it looks like the official teaser posters for the phone are now out. The Mi Mix 2s teasers, which Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared on his Weibo account, show the brand ambassador Wu Yifan (Kris Wu) holding the new phone. The Mi Mix 2S posters also show that there will be no iPhone X-style notch on the device. Earlier leaks and rumours claims Mi Mix 2S will have a selfie camera on top, unlike the previous Mi Mix 2 and the original Mi Mix.

Lei Jun posted three posters which show Kris Wu holding the new Mi Mix 2S. Wu is a Chinese Canadian actor, singer, and model. The Xiaomi CEO wrote on his account, “#Xiaomi MIX2S #Wu Yifan new posters, which one do you think is better?” It also looks like Xiaomi is hosting a contest for those who are attending in Beijing and will give 10 winners a return trip to Paris. The contest is mentioned on Xiaomi’s Weibo account, which says that winners will also get free entrance to Centre Pompidou, which is museum of modern art. The three Mi Mix phones: Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix 2S will also be displayed at this museum, according to the social media post.

Mi Mix 2s is the new flagship from the company and will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which the company had earlier confirmed. It also looks like Xiaomi will have an 8GB RAM And 256GB variant of the Mi Mix 2S, though with Mi Mix 2 it also had a similar variant. The display size will likely remain around 6-inches with non-existent bezels on the side. However, the bezel at the bottom will be thicker given the front camera space and thus Mi Mix 2S will look similar to the current Mi Mix 2.

It also appears that Xiaomi is not copying the iPhone X notch design, which some rumours had claimed and instead is sticking with a clean, barely there top bezel. Mi Mix 2S is also expected to feature fast charging and could come with a glass back, according to some rumours. It is not clear if Xiaomi will launch Mi Mix 2S in India, though the Mi Mix 2 was introduced in the market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd