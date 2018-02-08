Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S spotted on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 845 SoC ahead of launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has been spotted on benchmarking site AnTuTu with a Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has been spotted on benchmarking site AnTuTu with a Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for representation)

One of the smartphones that have long been rumoured to arrive in the first half of the year is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, and the phone appears to have emerged in AnTuTu. A post on MyDrivers shows AnTuTu benchmarking results of the upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2. The high-end smartphone, which is being referred as ‘Polaris’, has scored 270,461. Many believe the device is none other than but the long-speculated Mi Mix 2S, which will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor.

It isn’t hard to believe that the Mi Mix 2S has scored so high, as per the early AnTuTu benchmark. Given that a Snapdragon 845 powers the Mi Mix 2S, the phone should outperform any other current-generation flagships in speed and performance. Most of this is due to the fact that the Snapdragon 845 mobile processor has received a performance bump over its immediate predecessor – the Snapdragon 835.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has been leaked for a while now, and based on the leaks so far, it is going to compete against the likes of the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. According to reports, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is expected to feature a 6-inch OLED bezel-less display, Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB RAM, a single camera on the back, and a premium design. In fact, the Mi Mix 2S is going to be the company’s most expensive smartphone till date. Apparently, the base model is rumoured to cost as high as 3,000 Yuan (or approx Rs 30,466).

Previous reports in the past have claimed that Xiaomi would launch the Mi Mix 2S at Mobile World Congress in late February. However, the company has no plans to launch any new smartphone in Barcelona. The Mi Mix 2S should launch in China first, while other markets have to wait for an official confirmation from the company.

