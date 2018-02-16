Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specifications leaked, to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Android Oreo

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S might just be a real phone and it will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. (File photo of the Mi Mix 2) Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S might just be a real phone and it will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. (File photo of the Mi Mix 2)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is a smartphone around which there have been quite a few leaks this year, though there is speculation on whether the device even exists. Now a report on XDA Developers, claims the Mi Mix 2S is a real phone, which will indeed be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor when it launches and it will also come with a 3400 mAh battery on board.

Mi Mix 2S is supposed to be a beefed up variant of the Mi Mix 2 from last year with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, compared to last year’s 835. Mi Mix 2 was launched in India as well at a starting price of Rs 35,999, though now it is retailing close to Rs 32,999. The report latest report from XDA Developers is based on firmware details, which the report claims are from the yet-to-launch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

Mi Mix 2S will run Android 8.0 Oreo with MIUI on top of course, and will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a FHD+ resolution. This would similar to the current Mi Mix 2 which also has a 2160×1080 pixels or FHD+ resolution. The report also adds that based on the code of the MIUI camera app, it looks like Mi Mix 2S will come with some ‘scene recognition support.’

The Honor View 10 comes with such features in India, and has support for what the company calls AI-driven scene recognition. However, the report also indicates that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will come with the Sony IMX363 camera sensor based on details of files shared. This could be a dual-rear camera, which will mark a big change. So far the Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2 have both come with a single sensor on the back.

There’s no word on when Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S will be launched, and whether it will be revealed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Xiaomi itself has said they are not hosting a press event at the MWC in Barcelona, though the company will have a booth to showcase its latest products.

Earlier a leaked image on China’s Weibo showed the specifications of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, which will have a similar bezel-less design like the Mi Mix 2. The leaked image also showed that selfie camera would be placed in the top right corner of the phone’s display and not at the bottom like it is with the current Mi Mix 2 smartphone.

