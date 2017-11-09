Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s seen with iPhone X-like notch is fake

This simply is the Mi Mix 2, and not the sequel to the premium, bezel-less smartphone. (Image credit: Weibo) This simply is the Mi Mix 2, and not the sequel to the premium, bezel-less smartphone. (Image credit: Weibo)

Earlier in the day, a leaked image of the Mi Mix 2s was all over the internet, hinting at the existence of the second-generation bezel-less smartphone. Many people started to call the mysterious device the successor to the Mi Mix 2 – after all, it had a notch above the screen, similar to the iPhone X. However, a report from Android Central claims the device is in fact the Mi Mix 2 and not its successor.

The report says the Mi Mix 2, as seen in leaked image, is running an app that mimics a notch-bearing iPhone X. Given the popularity of the iPhone X around the world, the themes store on MIUI has plenty of options that let users to convert their phones to an iPhone X-like look. Since the launch of iPhone X in China, the store is flooded with a plethora of themes that simply allows users to emulate the notch on their Xiaomi phones. .

This is the first time we are hearing of the device named the Mi Mix 2s. And if the images are genuine, the company may not launch a new version of the Mi Mix 2 so early. It’s been a less than two months since the company launched the Mi Mix 2, so there’s a little possibility to see arrival of the next-generation model hitting the market , unless the device belongs to a new series. In short, this simply is the Mi Mix 2, and not the sequel to the premium, bezel-less smartphone.

For those who’re not aware, Mi Mix 2 can be purchased in India for Rs 35,999. The sequel to the original Mi Mix is only available in one variant in India with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The bezel-less phone rivals the iPhone X, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 in the premium smartphone segment.

