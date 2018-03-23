Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s revealed in Pacific Rim: Uprising teaser video

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will feature an edge-to-edge display with a curved glass panel on top. (Source: YouTube) Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will feature an edge-to-edge display with a curved glass panel on top. (Source: YouTube)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s has been teased again, this time in a theme video for science fiction film Pacific Rim: Uprising. The movie which is a sequel to 2013’s Pacific Rim was released in India on March 23. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s appears for five to seven seconds at the end of one minute and 25 seconds long video teaser. It gives us a good look at the Mi Mix 2s’ front design, revealing non-existent bezels on the sides and top as well as thin bezel at the bottom. The phone will feature an edge-to-edge display with a curved glass panel on top.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s launch will take place on March 27 at an event in Beijing, China. Ahead of official announcement, the company has confirmed several features for its upcoming flagship device such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and wireless charging among others. The Chinese player recently posted two teaser videos of Mi Mix 2s on its official Weibo account hinting at new face unlock features as well AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered object and scene recognition for camera. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun previously shared posters on the Mi Mix 2s on his Weibo account as well.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is expected to follow the same design language as we saw on the Mi Mix 2. The bezel-less smartphone will have a 6-inch screen. Powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, the Mi Mix 2s will feature 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. At least one more storage version of the phone is expected as well, details of which are unclear at this point. The smartphone will have a glass back and come with support for wireless charging.

Xiaomi could go with dual rear cameras for Mi Mix 2s, a departure from single rear lens on its predecessors – Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2. The new Xiaomi phone is rumoured to ship with 12MP+12MP rear camera setup with 2X zoom feature as well. It is not clear if Xiaomi will launch Mi Mix 2S in India, though the Mi Mix 2 was introduced in the market. Mi Mix 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999, though it is now retailing at Rs 32,999.

