Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker mini launched: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s, the company’s new bezel-less phone has officially been launched in China. Mi Mix 2s now supports Face Unlock, wireless charging technology, 12MP+12MP dual cameras, AI-driven features for camera and more. It also ships with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. In terms of design, the Mi Mix 2s looks heavily inspired from its predecessor Mi Mix 2, which was launched in India last year. The front camera is at the bottom of the display and there is now notch on top of the screen as speculated previously.

Alongside the Mi Mix 2s, the company also announced its new Mi Wireless Charger, Mi Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch and Mi AI Speaker Mini. The Mi Wireless Charger is priced at Yuan 99 or $15. Let us take a look at price, detailed specifications of Mi Mix 2s, Mi Gaming Laptop and Mi AI Speaker Mini.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s: Price, specifications and features

In China, Mi Mix 2s is priced starting at Yuan 3299 (Rs 34,000 approx) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Yuan 3599 (Rs 37,800 approx), while the 8GB RAM and 256 storage version is priced at Yuan 3999 (Rs 41,400 approx). The smartphone will be available starting April 3 on Mi.com as well as Mi Home stores.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Mix 2s retains the same 5.99-inch edge-to-edge display that we saw on the Mi Mix 2. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which can be clocked up to 2.8GHz. The company claims that AI performance on Mi Mix 2s has been increased by 3x thanks to Dynamic AI computation assignment. The phone features 6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. Mi Mix 2s now comes with support for wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s has dual 12MP+12MP rear cameras and the company is using the latest Sony IMX363 flagship sensor with 1.4μm pixels size. The camera comes with optical zoom and dual Pixel autofocus feature. The Mi Mix 2S also has a face unlock feature in addition to a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone. Mi Mix 2S will also come with AR-enabled features on the rear camera and support for Portrait mode.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s ships with Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice assistant that lets users control the smartphone and smart home appliances via voice commands. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is the company’s first smartphone to support Google’s ARCore apps.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop features a 15.6-inch with ultra-thin bezels. The laptop is powered by Intel’s 7th generation Core i7 processors with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics. Mi Gaming Laptop supports 16GB dual channel DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD along with 1TB hard drive. The keyboard supports 16 million colours over four zones, and anti-ghosting with 30-key rollover for a precise gaming input. Mi Gaming Laptop sports large heat pipes, a 12V cooling fan and four fan outlets for an effective heat dissipation. The device will be available in China starting April 13. It is priced starting at Yuan 5999 (Rs 62,000 approx) for the base storage model and goes up to Yuan 8999 (Rs 93,000 approx) for the variant with Core i7+GTX 1060+16GB.

Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker mini: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi mini speaker is a more compact version of Mi AI Speaker, which was launched last year. Mi AI mini speaker will cost Yuan 169 (Rs 1,700 approx) starting April 3. The voice-assistant is said to give users access to 35 million books and songs. It can also be used to check schedule, traffic or set reminders. It supports smart home integration as well.

