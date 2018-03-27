Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launched in China with dual rear camera: Price, specs, features

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launched in China: A look at the specifications, features. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launched in China: A look at the specifications, features.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, the company’s new flagship phone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and dual-rear cameras has been announced in Shanghai, China. Mi Mix 2S is the successor to the Mi Mix 2 that was launched in China last year, and later introduced in the Indian market for a price of Rs 35,999. Mi Mix 2S now supports wireless charging as well, though it continues with a similar ceramic and metal frame design like the previous phone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Price, Sale date

Mi Mix 2S has a price of Yuan 3299 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version. This comes to nearly Rs 34,000 plus on conversion. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version will cost Yuan 3599, which is Rs 37,800 plus on conversion. Finally, the 8GB RAM and 256 storage version will cost Yuan 3999, which is Rs 41,000 plus on conversion for India prices. The Mi Mix 2 was launched in only one variant in India at a price of Rs 35,999, though it is now retailing for Rs 32,999.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s launch LIVE UPDATES: Mi Mix 2s price, specifications and features

In China, Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S will be available starting April 3 at 10 am from a range of retail

channels, including Mi.com and Mi Home stores. We will have to wait and see if Mi Mix 2S is eventually launched in India or not and whether Xiaomi will continue with the strategy of introducing only one flagship phone in the market per year.

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S will be available starting April 3 at 10 am in China. Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S will be available starting April 3 at 10 am in China.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has a similar design and display like the previous variant of the phone. Mi Mix 2S continues with a similar 5.99-inch edge-to-edge display with no notch on the top. Mi Mix 2S now has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at upto 2.8Ghz, an upgrade over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor from last year. It is launching in three variants: 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Mi MIX 2S uses the latest Sony IMX363 flagship sensor with 1.4μm pixels size. The camera on the Mi Mix 2S is now 12MP+12MP with the company using a telephoto and a wide-angle lens combination for the same. The camera comes with dual Pixel autofocus feature. The front camera is at the bottom of the phone, as with the previous Mi Mix 2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S also comes with support for wireless charging with Mi Wireless Charger, which can support other devices as well. The price for the Mi Wireless charger is Yuan 99.

Mi Mix 2S will come with support for support for Google’s ARCore technology to enable mobile AR experiences, says the company. The Mi Mix 2S also has a face unlock feature, though the fingerprint scanner on the back remains. Mi Mix 2S will also come with AR-enabled features on the rear camera. The rear camera also has optical zoom and support for Portrait mode.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd