Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launch: Livestream timing, how to watch, expected specs, price, etc

Xiaomi is just a few hours from launching a truly bezel-less Mi Mix 2S, the company’s answer to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. The launch of the Mi Mix 2S is scheduled to happen on March 27, which is tomorrow. Starting at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), Xiaomi will host a keynote event from Shanghai. The show will play host to the Mi Mix 2S, a flagship smartphone that’s been the subject of a countless number of rumours and leaks for the past few months. Here’s a quick look at all the features Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S has to offer, based on leaks and reports circulating on the internet.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Here’s how to watch the live event

Xiaomi is holding a keynote event tomorrow in Shanghai, which marks the debut of the Mi Mix 2S. At 2pm (11:30 am in India), you will able to watch the event as the company is streaming it live. The event will be live-streamed on Xiaomi’s official Facebook page or YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can catch the live event on Mi Forums as well.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Same all-screen design

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will have a similar design that will match the Mi Mix 2, which was launched in August last year. That means the device will have a large 5.99-inch screen that entirely covers its face, similar to the iPhone X and Essential Phone. Expect the Mi Mix 2s to have a smaller chin at the bottom and a slightly better screen to body ratio. The Mi Mix 2S won’t have the controversial ‘notch’ above the screen, and it seems to be a logical step on the part of Xiaomi not to imitate the iPhone X. Meanwhile, the back of the phone will look similar to the previous generation Mi Mix phones with a glossy finish. The Mi Mix 2 could arrive in two finishes; ceramic and glass.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: In-screen fingerprint scanner

Speculation is rife that Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will feature the in-screen fingerprint scanner and not a circular fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. It’s a big deal if the Mi Mix 2 comes with a fingerprint scanner built into the display. Although Xiaomi won’t be the first company to implement this technology into a smartphone (the credit goes to Vivo), but a device like the Mi Mix 2S could make under-display fingerprint scanners mainstream.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will likely to be as powerful as the Galaxy S9 and S9+. That’s because the Mi Mix 2S will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. Use of a Snapdragon 845 processor will improve the performance and enable artificial intelligence capabilities. The Snapdragon 845 processor is also expected to improve the battery life on a smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Dual cameras

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Mi Mix 2 will be a dual-camera setup on the back. Both the Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2 were panned for their average cameras on board. But with the Mi Mix 2s things are expected to change. Based on leaks so far, the Mi Mix 2S is likely to feature a vertically stacked dual camera on the back. Exact details are still missing, but there have speculations of two 12MP Snappers on the rear. We’ll see some AI features built into the cameras as well. The front camera, on the other hand, will be housed at the bottom of the display like the Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix.

Are you ready to see #MiMIX2S? Watch the live stream from Shanghai at 2PM (GMT+8) March 27…http://t.co/viWTYQ5pjd pic.twitter.com/mYa8XaLm5r — Mi (@xiaomi) March 26, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Wireless charging

The Mi Mix 2s will be the company’s first smartphone to support “wireless charging”. The advantage of wireless charging is that it’s super convenient so you don’t have to plug and unplug each time – all you need to place your phone on top of the special pad to get the charging done. The comfort of wireless charging is there; however, it is still slower than wired charging. Both Apple’s iPhone X and Samsung’s Galaxy S9 support wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Expected price

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S price isn’t clear yet. Our best guess is that the phone will likely to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 38,999 and Rs 41,999. For comparison, the Mi Mix 2 was launched in India at a price of Rs 35,999. But we’ll know for sure tomorrow when the phone will be unveiled.

