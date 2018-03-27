Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s launch LIVE UPDATES: Mi Mix 2s will ship with a bezel-less display, Snapdragon 845 processor, dual cameras, among other features. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s launch LIVE UPDATES: Mi Mix 2s will ship with a bezel-less display, Snapdragon 845 processor, dual cameras, among other features.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s, the company’s new bezel-less smartphone is set to launch in Shanghai, China today. Mi Mix 2s launch event will take place at 2 PM CST or 11:30 AM IST. Xiaomi will livestream the event via its official Facebook page as well as YouTube channel. It will also be livestreamed on a dedicated page on Xiaomi’s China website. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s succeeds the Mi Mix 2, which was announced last year. The new smartphone is likely to retain the design language of its predecessor with a few changes here and there.

Mi Mix 2s will ship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, something that the company has already indicated in official teasers. We can expect the phone to have dual rear cameras with object and scene recognition features, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Of course, the highlight of Mi Mix 2s will be its bezel-less design with a slightly better screen-to-body ratio when compared to Mi Mix 2. The phone is also rumoured to feature a glass back and support wireless charging technology.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s launch event LIVE UPDATES:

No Comments in this live blog.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd