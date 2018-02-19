Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s hands-on video leaked, reveals iPhone X-like gestures

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s could come with an iPhone X-like gestures to navigate the interface. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s could come with an iPhone X-like gestures to navigate the interface. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for representation)

Xiaomi hasn’t even confirmed the Mi Mix 2s is on its way, but we already know a lot of details about the upcoming high-end smartphone. A new leaked video suggests Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2s could come with an iPhone X-like gestures to navigate the interface. OnPhones has uploaded a hands-on video, which cannot be confirmed as authentic, depicts what appears to be the Mi Mix 2s.

Since the phone doesn’t feature a home button, it relies heavily on gestures, just like the iPhone X. In fact, the approach is somewhat similar to the iPhone X. For instance, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to use the app switcher on the Mi Mix 2s. If the video turns out to be legit, it would mean Xiaomi has abandoned the fingerprint scanner from the Mi Mix 2s. This, of course, is not the first time we’re hearing that the Mi Mix 2s won’t include the fingerprint scanner. Evidently, Xiaomi might add an in-display fingerprint scanner, making it the second smartphone to come with such feature. Last month, Vivo became the first company to launch a phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

A lot has been said about the Mi Mix 2s for a while. The all-screen smartphone is claimed to be one of the first few phones to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. Based on the recently leaked information, the Mi Mix 2s will sport a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) 18:9 display, up to 8GB RAM, either 128 or 256GB storage, dual cameras on the back, and a 3400mAh battery. The phone will run Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s MIUI layer atop.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will succeed the original Mi Mix 2, which was launched in September in China. The latter smartphone, which has an edge-to-edge display, costs Rs 32,999 in India.

