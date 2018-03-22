Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s AI camera features, face unlock hinted in new teaser videos

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s: The 32-second videos hint at improved face unlock features as well AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered object and scene recognition for camera. (Image: Weibo) Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s: The 32-second videos hint at improved face unlock features as well AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered object and scene recognition for camera. (Image: Weibo)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will be officially unveiled on March 27 at an event in Beijing, China. The company has already confirmed its upcoming flagship smartphone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 process and support wireless charging. Mi Mix 2s posters have also been shared by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on his Weibo account, which give us a good look at the bezel-less phone. Now Xiaomi has posted two teaser videos of Mi Mix 2s on its official Weibo account. The 32-second videos hint at improved face unlock features as well AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered object and scene recognition for camera.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s posters shared by Jun show that Mi Mix 2s will not feature iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen, as speculated previously. Instead, the phone could have a thicker bezel at the bottom for front camera lens, that we saw on the original Mi Mix. As for display, Mi Mix 2s will sport a 6-inch screen with non-existent bezels on the sides. It will ship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will sport a design similar to that of the current Mi Mix 2. The phone could come with a glass back and support wireless charging. Reports also indicate Xiaomi will go for a dual rear camera on the Mi Mix 2S, and it could opt for 12MP+12MP option with 2X zoom feature as well. So far with the Mi Mix and the Mi Mix 2 the company continued with a single camera sensor at the back. It is not clear if Xiaomi will launch Mi Mix 2S in India, though the Mi Mix 2 was introduced in the market.

