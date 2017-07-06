Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Now Mi MIX 2 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench. As per the listing, Mi MIX 2 will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.9 GHz. (Source: Geekbench) Now Mi MIX 2 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench. As per the listing, Mi MIX 2 will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.9 GHz. (Source: Geekbench)

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed that the company has started working on Mi MIX 2, and the smartphone could launch in the second half of the year. Now Mi MIX 2 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench. As per the listing, Mi MIX 2 will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.9 GHz. The smartphone could come with 6GB RAM and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Geekbench listing shows the phone scored 1929 in single-core, and 6431 score in multi-core performance test.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is the successor to Mi MIX, which was launched in November. The Chinese smartphone company is expected to unveil Mi MIX 2 around the same time-frame this year. To recall, Mi MIX was one of the first smartphones to feature a bezelless display. It comes with screen-to-body ratio of 91.3 per cent and ceramic body design. Reports claim that Xiaomi will stick to the same ceramic design for Mi MIX 2 as well, though the smartphone will have thinner bezels when compared to the original Mi MIX. Rumour mills hint at a curved AMOLED display with screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent for Mi MIX 2.

Xiaomi’s CEO has also said that designer Phillipe Starck, who previously worked on Mi MIX, will be collaborating with the company on the new phone as well. Fingerprint scanner in Mi MIX 2 will either be embedded into the display or there’ll be a front-facing sensor just below the screen, though nothing has been confirmed.

Xiaomi Mi MIX comes with the Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. There’s another variant with 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage called the ‘Pro’ variant. Xiaomi Mi MIX sports a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera at the bottom of the device. Xiaomi Mi MIX was only made available in China. We’ll have to wait and watch if Mi MIX 2 is released for other markets as well.

