Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG V30: What’s the difference?

Xiaomi’s next-generation Mi Mix 2 flagship was unveiled at an event on September 11 in Beijing following months of rumours. The latest Mi Mix 2 brings with it a unique design, a display that stretches nearly to the edges of the phone’s display, improved cameras, and a top-of-the-line specifications.

However, the second-generation Mi Mix isn't the only bezel-less smartphone that's hogging the limelight. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 are the two smartphones with could give tough competition to the Mi Mix 2.

Has the Mi Mix 2 worth the wait? Here’s how the Mi Mix 2 compares with the Galaxy Note 8 and V30.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG V30: Design and display

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a metal and ceramic design, whereas the special edition model opts for a full ceramic unibody chassis. The device measures 7.7mm in terms of thickness and weighs 185 grams. As expected from the second-generation Mi Mix, the front is predominantly screen and very thin bezels. The Mi Mix 2 offers with a lot of cosmetic changes over its predecessor. The front-facing speaker is still on the bottom, similar to the original Mi Mix. If you recall, the Mi Mix had a “piezoelectric speaker” instead of a regular earpiece, but now, that’s been replaced by a thin bezel in the top bezel. The back of the phone still houses a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 shares many of its design similarities with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, offering a nearby bezel-less display and a metal and glass design with a built-in S-Pen stylus. The Galaxy Note 8 measures 8.7mm in terms of thickness and weighs 185 grams. The Galaxy Note 8 is also IP68 certified, which stands for dust and water resistance.

LG V30 comes with a metal and glass design, just like the the company’s previous generation flagship device – the G6. The front is dominated by a full screen, and like the Galaxy Note 8, and it sports an IP68 build. LG V30 measures 7.6mm and weighs 158 grams.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display (2160 x 1080) and a 18:9 aspect ratio. In contrast, the original Mi Mix had a 6.4-inch display (2040 x 1080) and a regular 16:9 aspect ratio. Samsung Galaxy Note 8, meanwhile, sports a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, as well as a super AMOLED panel. You need to remember that the Galaxy Note 8 has a Quad HD+ resolution (2960 x 1440) and a 18:5:9 aspect ratio. LG V30, on the other hand, offers a 6-inch FullVision display (QHD +, 2880 x 1440) and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG V30: Hardware and software

Coming to its specifications, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will offer the same hardware you expect from a top-notch, flagship smartphone. The device has a Snapdragon 835 processor, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3400mAh battery inside. The model with 6GB RAM will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage, while the 8GB variant comes in only 128GB storage. The Mi Mix 2 runs Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 over the top.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is not different smartphone, at least, from a spec point of view. The phone comes with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 processor (depending upon the region), 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage options and microSD card slot for memory expansion. There is a smaller 3300mAh battery running inside the Galaxy Note 8, which is charged via USB Type-C. The Galaxy Note 8 runs Android 7.1 Nougat with Samsung’s own TouchWiz UI on the top.

LG V30 is equally powerful compared to the Mi Mix 2 and Galaxy Note 8. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card support. Its battery capacity is 3300mAh, which can be charged via USB Typ-C. Software-wise, LG V30 runs Android 7.1 Nougat with LG’s UX 3.0+ over the top.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG V30: Camera

On the camera front, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 doesn’t support a dual-camera setup on the back. There’s a 12MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-LED flash. Also, add a 5MP selfie camera in the front side. Samsung Galaxy Note 8, on the other, does come with a dual-camera setup on the rear of the device. There are two 12MP dual-cameras on the rear, one of which employs a f/2.4 telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, while a secondary camera has an aperture of f/1.7. Both lens benefit from an Optical Image Stabilization (OSI). LG V30’s dual-camera has an aperture of f.1/6, meaning, it lets in more light for dynamic shots. The secondary camera has been upgraded to 13MP wide angle lens and the front lens is 5MP.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG V30: Price and availability

The 6GB RAM + 64GB Mi Mix 2 will cost RMB 3,299 (or approx Rs 32,335), the 6GB RAM +128GB model costs RMB 3,599 (or approx Rs 35,275), and the 6GB RAM +256GB variant costs RMB 3999 (or approx Rs 38,196). The 8GB +128GB model will cost RMB 3999 (or approx Rs 46,057). So far, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be available in China, but the phone is headed to India soon. Price and availability of the Mi Mix 2 will be announced closer to the launch date.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in India later today, and the base variant of the device could be priced upwards of Rs 65,000. Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 8 in two storage variants; 64GB and 128GB. LG, meanwhile, hasn’t announced the release date of the V30 for India. If it comes to India, it might cost anywhere closer to Rs 57,000.

