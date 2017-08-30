Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to launch on September 11, clash with iPhone 8 averted

It’s official: Xiaomi will launch the Mi Mix 2 on September 11 in Beijing. It’s official: Xiaomi will launch the Mi Mix 2 on September 11 in Beijing.

Xiaomi will take the wraps off the Mi Mix 2 on September 11 in Beijing. The venue of the event will be University of Technology Gymnasium in Beijing. The Chinese technology company confirmed the arrival of the second-generation bezel-less smartphone on social media platform Weibo. Simultaneously, Xiaomi India’s Vice President and Managing Director, Manu Jain took to Twitter to share his excitement about the Mi Mix 2.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was earlier speculated to launch on September 12, the same day Apple plans to make the iPhone 8 official in California. Call it a change in the plan or something else, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will now be announced on September 11, just a day ahead of the possible iPhone 8 unveiling. Mi Mix 2 succeeds the original Mi Mix, which was launched last year, featuring a 6.4-inch bezel-less display. At the launch, Xiaomi described the Mi Mix as a concept phone, but the company began selling the device in a number of countries, including China. Unfortunately, Xiaomi never made the Mi Mix official in India.

A lot has been said and written about the Mi Mix 2 for a while. The smartphone will be designed by Philippe Starck, the same French designer who previously worked on the original Mi Mix. The designer recently shared a concept design video of the Mi Mix 2 to build the excitement days ahead of the launch. Based on the leaks and speculation, the second-generation Mi Mix 2 will feature a screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent. That means the screen will completely dominate the front face of the smartphone, similar to that of the Essential smartphone.

Being a flagship smartphone, the Mi Mix 2 is said to come with the top-of-the-line specifications, including a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a dual-camera setup. The phone is expected to cost upwards CNY 3,499 (or approx Rs 33,949), making it a premium device.

A lot of companies are working on smartphones with thin bezels, at various price points. Next month, Apple plans to launch the iPhone 8 with a bezel-less design. Last week, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 8 with a near bezel-less look, thanks to Samsung’s ‘Infinity Display’ technology. Even domestic manufacturer, Micromax now sells a smartphone with thin bezels. Micromax Canvas Infinity costs only Rs 9,999, and it will go on sale in India on September 1.

