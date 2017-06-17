Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 to launch later this year, confirms company

Xiaomi has took to China’s social networking site Weibo to reveal that Mi MIX 2 will be launching sometime in the second half of the year. (Screenshot: Weibo) Xiaomi has took to China’s social networking site Weibo to reveal that Mi MIX 2 will be launching sometime in the second half of the year. (Screenshot: Weibo)

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed that the company has begun working on the successor to Mi MIX. Now Xiaomi has took to China’s social networking site Weibo to reveal that Mi MIX 2 will be launching sometime in the second half of the year. To recall, Mi MIX was announced in November, 2016 and we’re assuming Xiaomi will launch Mi MIX 2 around the same time in November this year.

Xiaomi’s CEO has also said that designer Phillipe Starck, who previously worked on the original Mi MIX, will be collaborating with the company on a new phone as well.

Ahead of the launch, we’ve seen quite a few leaks around Mi MIX 2, with rumour mills hinting at a curved AMOLED display with screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent. This means that Mi MIX 2 will have even thinner bezels when compared to the original Mi MIX, which features screen-to-body ratio of 91.3 per cent. Xiaomi is said to stick with a ceramic design for Mi Mix 2 as well.

As far as fingerprint scanner goes, we’ve come across conflicting reports – ones that claim sensor will be embedded inside the display and others which say that Mi MIX 2 will have a front-facing fingerprint sensor placed just below the display. However, an embedded fingerprint scanner shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Xiaomi’s previous smartphone Mi 6 already comes with fingerprint sensor integrated into display.

As far as specifications of the original Mi MIX go, it comes with the Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. There’s a Pro version as well, which features 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Mi MIX gets a 16MP main camera and a 5MP selfie camera at the bottom of the device.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd