Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to launch in India on October 10, confirms company

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, the new bezel-less smartphone from the company will be launching in India on October 10. Xiaomi’s official Twitter handle confirmed the same and the company’s India head Manu Kumar Jain also tweeted about the upcoming launch date. Mi Mix 2 will be the flagship device for India, and this one comes after a long time. The last flagship phone Xiaomi launched in India was the Mi 5, which the company introduced in April last year.

Mi Mix was a concept phone, which sported an ceramic body, bezel-less display and had a selfie camera at the bottom of the device. But with Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi plans to go bigger. The Mi Mix 2 is a successor to the original phone and it comes at a time when the market is seeing more and more smartphones with a bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, LG’s G6, Q6, LG V30, the upcoming iPhone X are some devices, which sport a similar design, display aspect ratio.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 starts at RMB 3,299 or Rs 32,000 in China for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB version costs RMB 3,599 which is Rs 35,000 plus. The 256GB storage version has a price tag of RMB 3,999, which is Rs 39,000 on conversion.

There’s also a Special Edition of the Mi MIX 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is priced at at RMB 4699, which is around Rs 45,000 plus. The Special Edition version has an ceramic unibody design, while the regular has an aluminium frame on the side and a ceramic body.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with a 12MP rear camera and it has a 4-axis optical image stabilization.. The front camera is at the bottom of the device and this is a 5MP one. It has a 3400 mAh battery with fingerprint scanner placed on the back of the phone.

Mi Mix 2 has a 5.99-inch full display with 18:9 ratio. There’s a hidden speaker in the device, and it has a ultrasonic proximity sensor. Mi Mix 2 has a ceramic body and comes in only one colour: Black. The Special Edition though has a white version as well. The Mi Mix 2 is Xiaomi’s global device and the company says the phone has support for 43 bands in total, and it can be used globally, including the US market.

