Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to feature Snapdragon 836 SoC, Android 8.0 Oreo: Report

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be announced next week in Beijing. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix for representation) Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be announced next week in Beijing. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix for representation)

Xiaomi will take the wraps off a new Mi Mix 2 in Beijing on September 11 and until now, most people have been claiming that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset. Now, a new leak suggests the Mi Mix 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 836 processor.

According to a report from GizChina, which refers a screenshot shared on China’s social media platform Weibo, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will get a slightly updated version of the Snapdragon 835 called the ‘Snapdragon 836’. Interestingly, Qualcomm has yet to make the Snapdragon 836 mobile chipset official. The long-awaited chipset is also tipped to be found inside the Google Pixel 2, which we’re expecting to see an official launch on October 2. The chip is supposed to be slightly faster than the existing Snapdragon 835, which can be found inside the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and OnePlus 5.

Other than the Snapdragon 836 processor, the leaked screenshot hints that the Mi Mix 2 will run on the latest Android Oreo 8.0 mobile OS. It’s no surprise to see if the Mi Mix 2 comes pre-loaded with Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Last week, Sony announced the the Xperia ZX1 and XZ1 Compact, the first phones to come with Android 8.0 Oreo already installed. The announcement was made at this year’s IFA tech show in Berlin.

And last but not the least, Mi Mix 2 could also come with a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960, 256GB of in-built storage, a 20MP rear camera, and a 4400mAh battery inside. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 succeeds the original Mi Mix, which made its debut in China last year.

A lot has been said and written about the Mi Mix 2 for a while. The second-generation, bezel-less smartphone will be designed by Philippe Starck, the same French designer, who previously worked on the Mi Mix. Last month, the designer posted a “conceptual product design” video, teasing the upcoming Mi Mix 2 with even slimmer bezels.

Without a doubt, the September 11 launch date of the Mi Mix 2 will be eagerly awaited, especially with all the hype surrounding the iPhone 8, which is said to feature a bezel-less design. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launch event will take place in Beijing. The venue of the event will be University of Technology Gymnasium.

