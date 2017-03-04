Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to feature fingerprint scanner inside display

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone could feature the fingerprint scanner inside the display. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone could feature the fingerprint scanner inside the display.

Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi Mix 2 smartphone could feature a fingerprint scanner embedded inside the display, claim new leaks on Weibo. Now the Mi Mix when it launched was called a concept phone by Xiaomi, and it sported a ceramic body. But the highlight of the phone was the front panel, which consisted entirely of the display, and the phone had a 91.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thus making it entirely bezeless.

Now Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed on social media that the Mi Mix 2 is happening for sure. And now the latest leaks suggest the Mi Mix 2 could change the way we view fingerprint scanner. According to a post on Weibo, the Chinese manufacture will be the first to introduce the fingerprint scanner embedded inside the display.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is not the only device which is rumoured to sport this technology. According to leaks, the iPhone 8 will also feature something, where the fingerprint scanner will be embedded inside the display as Apple could get ride of the home button.

Recently a Chinese firm GOODIX showed off its conceptual optics fingerprints, so there’s a good chance that other Chinese players will try and take advantage of this technology. The Weibo post also mentions GOODIX, and how the experience is no different from the regular fingerprint scanner.

For the Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi will once again partner with designer Phillipe Starck, worked on the original Mi Mix. This was confirmed by Xiaomi’s Lei Jun, who also wrote in his Weibo post that now both parties will explore how quickly they can bring Starck’s idea to reality.

Xiaomi Mi Mix might have been a striking phone, but it didn’t make its way out of China. While the Mi Mix might have introduced us to the first nearly bezel-less phone in 2016, 2017 is going to see a flood of these. Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a totally bezel-less display with the fingerprint scanner moved to the back of the phone, the iPhone 8’s expensive anniversary edition is also expected to have a bezel-less display.

In terms of specifications the original Mi Mix relies on cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technology to replace the earpiece speaker, which is on the front of the device. It also has a ultrasonic proximity sensor hidden behind the display.

The original Mi Mix comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The Pro version has 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s also a a 16-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the bottom of the device. Xiaomi showcased the white version of the Mi Mix at CES 2017.

