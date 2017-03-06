Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to feature a curved AMOLED display with 93% screen-to-body ratio

Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed on the Mi Mix 2 is happening for sure. Now, leaks around the smartphone have started to surface online. According to a report in GizmoChina, the Mi Mix 2 will have a curved AMOLED display with screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent. This essentially means Mi Mix 2 will have even thinner bezels when compared to the original Mi Mix that offers screen-to-body ratio of 91.3 per cent.

While Xiaomi launched Mi Mix with a LCD screen, the company has decided to go with an AMOLED display on Mi Mix 2. As opposed to earlier leaks that say Mi Mix 2 will have a fingerprint scanner embedded inside the display, the new report claims the smartphone will have a front-facing fingerprint sensor placed just below the display.

Xiaomi is sticking with a ceramic design for Mi Mix 2 as well and Jun has said Xiaomi will once again partner with French designer Phillipe Starck for the device. Starck had designed the original Mi Mix for the company. Mi Mix never made its way out of China. The smartphone features a ceramic acoustic system, and an ultrasonic proximity sensor embedded inside the display along with a compact front camera.

Xiaomi Mi Mix was one of the first smartphones to feature a bezelless design. Now, upcoming flagship smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 8 are said to feature bezelless display as well. Apple is expected to get rid of the home button for iPhone 8 and fingerprint could come embedded beneath the phone’s screen.

As far as specifications of the original Mi Mix go, it comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The Pro version has 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s also a 16MP main camera and a 5MP selfie camera at the bottom of the device. Xiaomi showcased the White colour version of the Mi Mix at CES 2017.

