Is this when Xiaomi to launch Mi Mix 2 with bezel-less display?

There are only a few weeks left until Xiaomi launches the Mi Mix 2, as the new information reveals that the bezel-less smartphone could be launched on September 12. Interestingly, Apple also plans to launch the iPhone 8 on the same day. Xiaomi has not revealed the release date of the Mi Mix 2, yet speculations about the highly-anticipated phone continue to gain momentum on the internet.

A leak from a Chinese website TechWeb claims Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be officially launched on September 12 in China. Though this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Earlier this year, in June, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun shared a post on China’s social media site Weibo, hinting at the launch of the Mi Mix 2. Jun allegedly confirmed that the launch might happen in the second-half of the year, without confirming the actual date of release. If this is indeed the case, then the September 12 launch of the Mix 2 seems legit, although the information should be taken with a grain of salt, as with every leak.

Speculation has been rife about the successor to the Mi Mix, perhaps one of the first few phones to feature bezel-less displays. But, while we still don’t have the concrete details about the Mi Mix 2, the launch of the bezel-less smartphone is imminent. The phone has already got the necessary 3C certification in China, which means the official unveiling is around the corner.

As some you of may already know, the second-generation Mi Mix will be designed by the same designer who previously worked on the original Mi Mix. We haven’t seen the official images of the Mi Mix 2, but we did get a rare glimpse at the design of the bezel-less phone thanks to the concept video shared by designer Philippe Starck. The concept video is a proof that the Mi Mix 2 will feature a bezel-less design, like its predecessor.

At the moment, the specifications of the Mi Mix 2 are still not confirmed. Still, it’s widely speculated that the premium smartphone might get a Snapdragon 835 processor, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, up to 256GB internal memory, dual rear camera, and a long lasting battery. It is also expected to feature a 3D camera for face recognition. In any case, it’s very likely that Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be sold in China to begin with. Everything about the Mi Mix 2 will be unveiled in a few weeks, as Xiaomi is likely to take the wraps off from the next-generation bezel-less smartphone on September 12.

