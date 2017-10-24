Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 sale on Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 PM today: Here’s all you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will go on sale at 12 PM on Flipkart and Mi.com today. The first sale for the device was conducted on October 17. Mi Mix 2 follows the same bezel-less screen design that we saw on the Mi Mix smartphone. However, Mi Mix was a concept phone and it was never launched for markets outside China. Mi Mix 2 is priced at Rs 35,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has an edge-to-edge display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and ceramic body. From the first week of November, Mi Mix 2 will be available via Mi Home stores and Xiaomi’s offline partners. Mi Mix 2 gets a 5.99-inch LCD IPS screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a 3,400 mAh battery, and it runs Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 8 on top. The front camera is at the bottom and there’s no headphone jack on this device.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU. Mi Mix 2 supports dual-SIM slot as well as a microSD slot for expandable storage. The rear camera is 12MP with 4-axis optical image stabilization while there’s a 5MP shooter on the front. Xiaomi has placed the fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone under the camera.
Xiaomi is giving a back cover with Mi Mix 2 inside the box, along with a converter for the USB-C port to allow users to continue using their headphones with a 3.5 mm jack. Mi Mix 2 can be bought in Black colour variant. It measures 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm, and weighs 185 grams.
In our review, we said the performance of Mi Mix 2 is excellent, and the battery life should be sufficient for most users. The camera is still somewhere in the middle our opinion. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 clearly pitched as a premium product, where the extra price is all for the design innovation around the display and ceramic body.
