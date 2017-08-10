Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 prototype leaked, shows off nearly all-screen

Xiaomi is preparing to the launch the Mi Mix 2, featuring a display that will cover the entire face. (Image credit: Weibo) Xiaomi is preparing to the launch the Mi Mix 2, featuring a display that will cover the entire face. (Image credit: Weibo)

Xiaomi is preparing to the launch the Mi Mix 2, featuring a display that will cover the entire face. Apparently, the phone’s prototype has been leaked on China’s social media platform Weibo. If true, it might challenge the iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 with a nearly 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio and slim bezels.

As evident, the leaked image claims to portray a phone with virtually no bezels. The smartphone doesn’t seem to be have a front facing camera, and the home button is also missing. While we can’t be 100 per cent sure it shows the Mi Mix 2, we do notice that the leaked picture is in line with previous rumors and reports. Nonetheless, this could be for the first time we’re seeing a photo of a working prototype of the Mi Mix 2.

There’s not much we know about the Mi Mix 2 at the moment. All we know is that Xiaomi has been working on the second-generation Mi Mix 2 and the launch might take place before the year ends. Earlier this year, in June, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun had confirmed that Mi Mix 2 will be designed by Philippe Starck, the designer who previously worked on the original Mi Mix.

The Mi Mix was a unique smartphone as it featured an edge-to-edge display and a 91.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone came with the full ceramic body, and the speaker was hidden behind the display. It packed a 6.4-inch screen, Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 16-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and a 4100mAh battery. There was a Pro version available as well, featuring 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. Unfortunately, the Mi Mix never made it India. Hopefully, Xiaomi will clear the confusion about the Mi Mix 2 soon.

